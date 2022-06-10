Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Decreases By 85.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFRL remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10.

