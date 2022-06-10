Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Rises By 25,900.0%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 25,900.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ COVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 2,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,827. COVA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.