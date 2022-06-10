Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Grows By 5,500.0%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CVALF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

