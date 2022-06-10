Short Interest in Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Declines By 83.3%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DIMC stock remained flat at $$45.05 during trading hours on Friday. Dimeco has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

