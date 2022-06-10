Short Interest in Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Declines By 83.3%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of DIMC stock remained flat at $$45.05 during trading hours on Friday. Dimeco has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.
Dimeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimeco (DIMC)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.