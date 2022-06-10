Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Expands By 1,800.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.