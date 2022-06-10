Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Declines By 94.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 837,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

DUO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,402. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.