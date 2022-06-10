Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Increases By 5,411.2%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a growth of 5,411.2% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FEEXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 340 ($4.26) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.39) to GBX 290 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

OTCMKTS FEEXF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

