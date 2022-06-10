Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Rises By 511.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 511.8% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DALI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.