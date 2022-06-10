Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Decreases By 89.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.53. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $54.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.