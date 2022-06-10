Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Decreases By 89.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.53. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter.

