Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declines By 98.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,304. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.18.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
