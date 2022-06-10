Short Interest in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Rises By 1,411.8%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 1,411.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GIA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. GigCapital5 has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.