Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Increases By 5,600.0%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,734,200 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,977.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

