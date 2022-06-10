Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Increases By 1,429.4%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,429.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of GBRGR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.
