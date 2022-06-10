Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Increases By 2,598.2%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 2,598.2% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,707,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GHMP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 11,668,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Good Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

About Good Hemp

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

