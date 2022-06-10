Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Increases By 2,598.2%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 2,598.2% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,707,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GHMP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 11,668,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Good Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.
About Good Hemp (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Hemp (GHMP)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.