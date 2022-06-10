Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Declines By 98.7%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,042,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 445,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,332. Green Globe International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

Green Globe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

