Short Interest in Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Declines By 99.6%

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Nutresa S. A. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.57. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 13.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

