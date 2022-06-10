Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Expands By 2,425.7%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 2,425.7% from the May 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Happiness Development Group by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Development Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Happiness Development Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Happiness Development Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 71,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Happiness Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.