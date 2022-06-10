Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rises By 5,400.0%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLDCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1461 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

