Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Drops By 99.7%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

IHICY remained flat at $$7.80 during trading on Friday. 7,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

