Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Decreases By 94.4%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Information Services stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Information Services has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

