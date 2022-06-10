Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Increases By 720.0%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IPCIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.61. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

