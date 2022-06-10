Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Grows By 23,500.0%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. International Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

