Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 87.8%

Jun 10th, 2022

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

