Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 87.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

