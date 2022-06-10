Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Rises By 922.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 922.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $70.14.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.