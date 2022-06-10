Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases By 527.5%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 527.5% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $5,060,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,436. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

