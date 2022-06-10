Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Rises By 1,654.1%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 1,654.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,025. Ionix Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

