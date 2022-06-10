Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Rises By 1,654.1%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 1,654.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,025. Ionix Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
