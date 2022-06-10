Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Drops By 89.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ IBTD remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Friday. 84,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,550. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
