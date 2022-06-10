Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Drops By 89.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IBTD remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Friday. 84,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,550. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTD. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.