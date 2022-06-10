Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Increases By 1,125.6%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 1,125.6% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

RING traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 29,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,008. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.