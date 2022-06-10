Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Drops By 88.7%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 2,247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post (Get Rating)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.