Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Drops By 83.3%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCNE stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,942. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCNE. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,816,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,059,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.