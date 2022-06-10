Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Increases By 642.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 642.0% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JRSH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.35. 6,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $78.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

