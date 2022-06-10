Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Increases By 928.6%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.