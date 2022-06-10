Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Increases By 928.6%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
