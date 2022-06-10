Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Declines By 92.9%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
KUKAF traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $91.60.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.