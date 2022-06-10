Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Declines By 92.9%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KUKAF traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $91.60.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

