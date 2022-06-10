Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Drops By 98.2%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIQUY traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 90,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($148.58) to €140.91 ($151.52) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($169.11) to €160.91 ($173.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

