Short Interest in Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Rises By 2,390.0%

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 2,390.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Lion Financial Group stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 66,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. Lion Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get Lion Financial Group alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.