Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Increases By 7,100.0%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 191,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.12. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
