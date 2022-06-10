Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Increases By 7,100.0%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 191,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.12. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

