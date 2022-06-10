Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Increases By 10,300.0%

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MBSC remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,504. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,753,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

