Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 87.5%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDJH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. MDJM has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.58.

About MDJM (Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

