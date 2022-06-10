Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Expands By 5,500.0%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Metallis Resources stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.44.

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

