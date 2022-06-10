Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Expands By 5,500.0%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Metallis Resources stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.44.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.