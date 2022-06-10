Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Expands By 620.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $41.73. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

