Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Drops By 84.0%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MPZZF remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

