Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Drops By 85.7%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

New World Development stock remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. New World Development has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.0298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

