Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Increases By 794.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 794.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NINOY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
