Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Declines By 96.6%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MBTC stock remained flat at $$10.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,428. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBTC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth $225,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 159,124 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

