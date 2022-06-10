Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Declines By 95.5%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €33.00 ($35.48) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NOEJF remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

