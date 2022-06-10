Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Drops By 88.9%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Odyssey Group International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,567. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
