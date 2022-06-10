Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Drops By 91.9%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRBM remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Parabellum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.