Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Rises By 529.8%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 529.8% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of PENMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 67,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

