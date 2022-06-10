Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Grows By 1,546.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 1,546.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

PTRUF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.41. 23,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,328. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

