Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Increases By 519.4%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a growth of 519.4% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 6,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

